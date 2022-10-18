Lucky man discovers around RM 10,000 worth of gold in RM 10 watch strap

A LUCKY man struck gold, literally, when he purchased a RM10 watch strap from a flea market which he found containing approximately RM10,000 worth of gold.

Malaysia Trend reported today that the man known as Mohamad Kitartech on Facebook, who purchased the watch strap posted his discovery on a Facebook group Emas Used Atau Terpakai Sahaja, on how an aged, ordinary-looking cheap watch he bought at a flea market in Johor Bahru had around RM 10,000 worth of gold.

As soon as he reached home, he weighed it, and it came to 41.44 grams (g) initially, and after removing the strap’s metal brackets, the remainder weighed 28.5g.

To find out how much real gold was in these pieces, he then conducted a simple acid test by scraping lines on a gold piece against a black stone and dripping nitric acid into those lines to examine how much gold was left after testing.

After dissolution of metals and impurities, he gained 24.91g of 999 gold, which is not combined with any other elements.

He also extracted 3.7g of 750 gold, which has a purity content of 75%, from three strap pieces.

The post garnered traction, which found gold enthusiasts cheering on Mohamad’s luck while others expressed their doubts.

Other gold enthusiasts in the comments helped calculate how much profit he could earn from his find and it came up to RM7,500 for the 999 gold and 750 gold altogether.

Meanwhile, Mohamad clarified to doubtful netizens that the pictures posted on the group were taken from his phone and claimed that he owns a small gold business.