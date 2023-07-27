M’sian anchorwoman from news channel in tears while reporting about accident involving child

NEWS ANCHORS have to keep calm and composed at all times. But they too are only human and there is so much they can do to keep their composure.
Recently, a car accident was reported involving a four-year-old child knocked down by a SUV in Sungai Way, Petaling Jaya.
Norintan Ezreena Amir Hamzah, the anchorwoman who was reporting the news on the accident, was seen holding back tears.
In the clip shared by @mynewshub on Twitter, the news presenter initially read the content in her usual calm and composed manner until she reached the part of the victim’s name -- which is when she started to tear up.
During the entire time she was reading the news of the incident, it was evident that she was trying her level best to hold back her tears. We too understand, as it was a heartbreaking incident.
@kool101my who managed to speak to Norintan shared on Twitter that the news anchor is actually a mother and has a child which is the same age as the victim. So when she presented the news, she could not help but think of her child.
“While I was presenting the news about the child, I thought about my child who is also four-years-old. At that time, it touched my instincts as a mother all of a sudden.
“This is not the first time I have cried on screen. Previously, I have also presented crushing news about small children, senior citizens that brought tears to my eyes.
“It is normal as a human being. It’s just that I need to be more professional when doing my job,” Norintan shared.
Netizens empathised with the anchor woman, sharing their own experiences where being a mother and listening to such news can definitely bring them to tears.