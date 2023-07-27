M’sian anchorwoman from news channel in tears while reporting about accident involving child

NEWS ANCHORS have to keep calm and composed at all times. But they too are only human and there is so much they can do to keep their composure.

Recently, a car accident was reported involving a four-year-old child knocked down by a SUV in Sungai Way, Petaling Jaya.

Norintan Ezreena Amir Hamzah, the anchorwoman who was reporting the news on the accident, was seen holding back tears.

In the clip shared by @mynewshub on Twitter, the news presenter initially read the content in her usual calm and composed manner until she reached the part of the victim’s name -- which is when she started to tear up.

During the entire time she was reading the news of the incident, it was evident that she was trying her level best to hold back her tears. We too understand, as it was a heartbreaking incident.