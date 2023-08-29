M’sian assaults sex worker, gets six week jail term

A Malaysian man employed in Singapore was recently jailed for assaulting a sex worker because he felt the services she provided to him were unsatisfactory.

Goh Jun Liang, working as a packer in a pharmaceutical company, stumbled across the victim’s profile on a website selling sex services on April 16, according to CNA.

She advertised her service for S$130 (RM445.85) for each act, so he got in touch with her and made plans to meet at her house.

The 28-year-old paid the victim RM445.85 and engaged in sexual intercourse with her.

He then asked for a second round of intercourse after washing up and paid the victim another RM445.85.

This time, he was unable to complete the deed and needed the victim’s help, which he found annoying because he thought she was using too much force and hurting him.

He was also upset that the victim had called him “troublesome” as he was taking too long to finish up the act.

When the victim moved away from him, he became angry and upset with her and assaulted her with a metal bottle at the same time yelling at her to return his money.

Goh persisted in attacking the victim even after she agreed to return the whole sum.

In the end, the victim reported the incident to the police.

He was arrested soon after and sentenced to a six week jail term on Aug 22.

However, for voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed for up to three years, fined or both.

Hopefully, the arrest brings some comfort and relief to the victim.