M’sian boy impresses netizens with 90’s Malay song at Indian wedding

A video of a young boy enthusiastically belting out a popular 90s Malay rock song at an Indian wedding has gone viral on TikTok.

The video which was shared by TikTok user burn on his page has garnered 1.3 million views and 117.2k likes.

In the caption, he explained that he obtained the video from his friend and showered the boy with praise.

In the video, the young boy can be seen holding the microphone, standing confidently near the podium, while a cameraman was seen walking about, taking photographs of the event.

In the one minute video, the boy continues to sing ‘Bunga Angkasa’, a Malay song performed by the Malaysian band, Terra Rossa in the 90s.

Netizens were blown away by the boy’s ability to passionately sing a Malay 90s rock song.

“Kid, I’m Malay and even I cannot sing the song this well,” commented TikTok user Wan.

“Good job kid. It’s amazing how you sang the Bunga Angkasa song. Your voice is so classy and melodious,” gushed TikTok user arigato_kuzaimas.