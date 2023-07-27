M’sian content creators spend RM50k for child’s first birthday bash

WHEN it comes to birthdays, especially for small children, it’s something that they eagerly look forward to celebrating but as parents, how much are you willing to spend on your child’s birthday bash?
Content creators Jasmine and Kvin recently threw a grand birthday celebration for their child who just turned a year old.
Capturing the momentous celebration on their social media platforms, the child, Enzo’s birthday celebration was held in a villa decorated as a fun fair complete with games, a claw machine and food ‘vendors’.
What was even more surprising is that the whole event which the parents did not even plan for initially, amounted to a hefty sum of approximately RM50,000.
According to Enzo’s mother, Jasmine, who shared the breakdown of their expenditure on her Instagram story (now no longer available to view), had involved many elements to create the grand scale celebration.
However, Jasmine noted that she could not remember the exact amount spent on different elements of the party but all she recalled was money flowing out of her account totaling to around RM50,000.
The items and services the couple spent on were listed as such:
1. Decoration (RM30,000)
2. Buffet (RM3,000)
3. Buggy car (RM1,500)
4. Cotton candy (RM300)
5. Claw machine (RM1,000)
6. Gifts (RM2,000)
7. Three days staying in villa (RM6,600)
8. Photographer (RM2,000)
9. Dolls (RM1,000)
Jasmine then said in an Instagram post that Enzo’s first birthday was not even planned to be at such a grand scale but she thought about how her baby’s first birthday was a once-in-a-lifetime event.
“I did not get to celebrate my birthday in such a grand way when I was younger so I wanted to do this for Enzo instead since it’s only once in a lifetime,” she said in her post.
Netizens were happy for the influencer parents’ giving their child a birthday to remember but others also pointed out if the child would even remember the grand event since he is only a year old.