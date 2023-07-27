M’sian content creators spend RM50k for child’s first birthday bash

WHEN it comes to birthdays, especially for small children, it’s something that they eagerly look forward to celebrating but as parents, how much are you willing to spend on your child’s birthday bash?

Content creators Jasmine and Kvin recently threw a grand birthday celebration for their child who just turned a year old.

Capturing the momentous celebration on their social media platforms, the child, Enzo’s birthday celebration was held in a villa decorated as a fun fair complete with games, a claw machine and food ‘vendors’.

What was even more surprising is that the whole event which the parents did not even plan for initially, amounted to a hefty sum of approximately RM50,000.