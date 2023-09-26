M’sian couple exchange wedding vows in sign language

WEDDING ceremonies are pretty emotional affairs, especially during the vow exchange.

But this one particular solemnization ceremony in Kelantan turned on the waterworks when the groom used sign language to profess his vow to marry his bride.

The heartwarming video clip was posted by TikTok user (@abesolution9911). In the video, the groom watched as his mother served as the sign language interpreter to translate the words spoken by the wali (the bride’s lawful guardian).

The groom who is a hearing-disabled person (OKU) can later be seen using sign language to profess his vows.

Some of the netizens commented under the video that they knew the bride and groom, Yuyu and Hakim, personally and that their solemnization ceremony was an extremely adorable and touching event.

Many netizens commented that tears welled up in their eyes as they watched the video and wished the bride and groom their heartfelt congratulations.

The TikTok user who is also a wedding photographer captioned the video that it was his first ever time witnessing an OKU solemnization.

At the time of writing, the video clip has amassed 7.5million views and 634K likes.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve got tears in my eyes as well after watching the video. I wish them a long and happy marriage!