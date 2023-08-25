M’sian couple’s ‘sexy time’ interrupted by car thief

RECENTLY, three automobile thieves in Parit Bunta, Perak, rudely ended an innocent couple’s private moment.

The local couple was disturbed during a private moment, and ironically enough, their automobile was stolen shortly after.

According to China Press, the entire incident was reportedly captured on the CCTV camera.

Three individuals could be seen in the video sneaking up to the parked car with the intention of breaking in.

The pair in the backseat were immediately startled when one of the robbers began to knock obnoxiously on the passenger side.

They hesitated for a while, but eventually unlocked the door.

The two robbers then seized the chance to remove the naked couple from the backseat and pushed them haphazardly along the highway.

The shocked couple could only watch as their clothing was thrown out as the robbers drove off into the distance, embarrassment setting in.

Additionally, the incident was thought to have happened either late at night or early in the morning.

In all honesty, this was such a bad circumstance to be in. I wonder whether the victims would have filed a report at the police station and what they would have claimed to justify opening the door in the first place or carrying out the deed in a public place.

What do you think they did after this whole situation?