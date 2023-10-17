M’sian discovers paper thin egg in nasi lemak, netizens amused

FOOD VENDORS tend to skimp on certain ingredients in their dishes as a way to cut costs but how much budget cuts can one make during food preparation?

A young man recently discovered an annoying but amusing find in his nasi lemak.

Posted on X (Twitter) by @Matden17, the young man shared an image of his nasi lemak egg, prepared “as thin as his faith”.

In a video, he lifted the thin fried egg piece big enough to cover the anchovies nestled atop of the nasi lemak sambal.

Netizens humoured themselves with his amusing find, jokingly describing the egg having a “QR code”.

Others were quite peeved at the sight of the paper thin egg, wondering how such business owners “sleep at night”.

While it is frustrating to be shortchanged when it comes to food, one can only do so much and choose either to leave the matter be or confront whoever prepared the food item.

What would you have done in this situation?