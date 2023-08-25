M’sian disgusted by dark coloured water flowing out from Kelantan school tap

IN Kelantan, where there are frequent water supply problems, residents often have to drink or bathe in water that may not be the cleanest.

By showing a discoloured, almost black-looking water flow coming from a tap at a Kelantan school, this video clip reinforces the idea that the state’s water is frequently contaminated.

A netizen recently used social media to emphasise the scope of the problem when a teacher at the school SK Machang demonstrated the terrible quality of the water being provided in a 29-second video posted on Twitter by @RajaMohdShahrim.

It was disgusting to see a flood of dark-coloured water pouring out as he turned on one of the taps.

Even worse, when they were switched on, four additional taps produced water that had the same black tint.

The netizen added that the water quality was “unacceptable” and rightfully urged Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi and the Ministry of Education (MOE) to act.

Since then, the video has received nearly a million views and several comments from online users.

In addition, a random user said that the Kelantan people must accept it as they chose their leaders, while making a sarcastic observation that they enjoy receiving “free coffee” from taps.

Sincerely, I am aware of how poor Kelantan’s water supply may get, but allowing it to have an impact on our kids’ health is intolerable. How do you feel?