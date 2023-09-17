M’sian doctor discourages teens from pursuing content creation during health talk

ONE career option that has been trending these days is becoming a content creator especially with the rise of “instant fame” celebrities on the TikTok app. It’s no surprise that many youngsters are developing the interest.

However, it is understood that this line of work has its risks if one does not play their cards right, considering that many advertisers use them to their advantage in marketing their products.

Well known doctor and guest speaker, Dr Malar Santhi Santherasegapan, shared her thoughts on her Facebook page Celoteh Dr Malar that being a TikToker is not a “real job”.

Recently, during a health talk at a high school in Ampang, she asked the students what they want to be when they grow up and even gave a few examples.

However, when she asked the students, listing down stable jobs such as “doctor, engineer and teacher”, only a small handful of students raised their hands, which felt strange to her.

“I felt odd since the number of students present were more or less 200. So I was curious and asked, ‘What do you want to be?’” she said in her post.

While her question was met with a jumble of answers from the youngsters, she managed to catch a hint of their career choices.

“So I asked, ‘Who wants to be a TikToker?’ A quarter of students in the hall raised their hands, especially the girls who were sitting at the back.

“‘Who wants to be a YouTuber?’ - - another quarter of students in the hall raised their hands, this time with boys being the majority,” she added.