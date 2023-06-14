M’sian driver banned from Singapore after cutting queue and fleeing officers

GETTING stuck in a massive traffic jam travelling from Singapore to Malaysia is definitely not one’s cup of tea and can be rather frustrating. But what’s more irritating are drivers who opt to cut queues in hopes of getting to their destination more quickly.

One such Malaysian driver was recently caught on video attempting to cut the queue at the Woodlands Checkpoint and has now been banned from entering Singapore.

The video which was posted on Facebook showed the Malaysian-registered vehicle using the dedicated bus and lorry lane.

In the clip, a service AC7 cross-border bus is seen behind the car as it comes to a halt.

Meanwhile, the two car lanes right next to it are congested.

The driver who was travelling from Singapore to Malaysia in a black Toyota Alphard was then stopped by two auxiliary police officers.

However as one of the officers makes a move to the left, the vehicle speeds off.

According to The Straits Times, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority spokesman said that the two officers had asked the driver to make a U-turn back towards Singapore.

“ICA would like to reiterate that we do not condone the behaviour of errant motorists who deliberately disobey traffic rules. Such acts pose a safety hazard to officers as well as other checkpoint users and put them at risk,” said the spokesman.