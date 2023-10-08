M’sian expats works tirelessly to bring back postal votes for state elections

MANY residents and locals abroad are bringing their patriotic spirit in anticipation of the state elections on August 12 in hopes that their coalition of choice would win.

As reported by WeirdKaya, when the 15th General Election (GE15) was confirmed to be held, the VoteMalaysia UK and Ireland director Evan Ng said the project was formed in October 2022 with the support of student organisations, youth groups, and civil society organisations worldwide.

Basically, they would work tirelessly to improve the postal voting process.

Concerned that their votes wouldn’t reach Malaysia on time, this group of postal voters tried to bring the votes back on time when it became evident that it would be difficult to receive our ballots and mail them back.

Contrary to what most people may believe to be a pretty straightforward operation, returning the ballots to Malaysia actually required a significant amount of time and effort on the part of the volunteers of VoteMalaysia.

Evan said, “We assembled the votes and dispatched our own volunteers to airlift them back to Malaysia. We sorted those ballots once more when we got there, then we gave them to more volunteers who drove or flew back to each constituency to deliver the ballots to the Returning Officers (RO) on election day.”

Fortunately, everything worked out well thanks to a lot of luck, great support from local communities, and other factors.

VoteMalaysia successfully returned more than 35,000 ballots to each constituency during the GE15. In contrast, only 9,000 people registered to vote in GE14, and not all of them were able to.

Evan emphasised that, despite this, the initiative’s success would not have been possible without the work of NGOs that came before them.

He also commended the UK and Ireland team of VoteMalaysia, which includes 11 core committee members, six youth organisations, and more than 30 volunteers who collect, deliver, and sort ballots from more than 23 locations.

“These exceptional Malaysians’ perseverance in juggling full-time employment or academic obligations is truly inspiring as they wholeheartedly embraced the increased workload and fuel the drive towards our shared vision of a more inclusive and participatory democracy,“ said one observer.

VoteMalaysia has been delivering thousands of ballots back to Malaysia as well as educating citizens about how the convoluted postal voting procedure operates.

In order for your application to be accepted, you must submit two additional forms on the SPR website.

VoteMalaysia has since planned a number of events, including workshops, voting booths, and even infographics, in 20 locations across the UK in the lead-up to the elections, and in an effort to give Malaysian expatriates a way to vote abroad.

What a fantastic effort to hear the voices of all Malaysians, especially when this definitely ensures that the citizens’ votes continue to be central to the country’s decision-making.