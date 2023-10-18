M’sian girl with cerebral palsy severely injured from school chair prank

SCHOOL chair prank, it’s a common but dangerous prank where the chair is suddenly pulled away as the person is about to sit on, causing the victim to land hard on the floor.

Now, this prank has left severe injuries to a young Malaysian girl with cerebral palsy .

The mother of the girl, @azera5276 posted the incident on TikTok and the video has since gone viral.

In the video, the mother spoke about her challenges in raising Iqa. And despite having cerebral palsy, the mother was adamant about fostering her daughter’s independence and treating her the same as her other kids.

“I raised Iqa the same way I raise my other kids, teaching her to be independent. However, I’m devastated this time,“ said the mother.

The mother claimed that Iqa’s friend had pulled her chair out from under her while pulling a practical joke on her.

Additionally, the 20-second video received over 1.1 million views because many of the locals had experienced the same risky prank during their schooling days.

In the TikTok comments on the video, @Kak Long Aini said, “I’ve been suffering for 32 years because of cases like this. Despite receiving a steroid injection on October 5 for my L1-L5 slip disc, the pain persists. By Allah, I promise that I will not pardon them.

On top of that, user @Zamri bin Hasim posted, saying, “This stupid chair prank has paralysed a kid from my village on one side.”

In another instance, Iqa’s mother further explained how her child had previously experienced a fall that resulted in four small fractures in the spine.

As closing, the mother reminded everyone of the seriousness of school chair pranks and the importance of keeping children aware that such behaviour is not acceptable in educational settings.