M’sian Grab driver gets contacted by recruiter after attaching resume to car headrest

FINDING a job is no cake walk. You have got to compete with thousands of applicants online before even being selected for a job interview. So when it comes to job applications, a little creativity goes a long way.

And one local GrabCar driver recently went viral for his out-of-the-box approach of attracting recruiters and interviews/

In his Twitter post, Naziruddin Najohan uploaded a photo of his backseat and explained how he had attached his resume to the back of his headrest.

On Monday, he realised that one of his passengers had taken a photo of his resume. At first he thought nothing of it.

“I thought he was just an ordinary person. Later when I looked him up, much to my surprise, I discovered that he’s actually a Department Director of an e-commerce company.

“Then, I was contacted by a recruiter and I’ve passed the first stage. Let’s see what happens next.”