M’sian Grab driver gets contacted by recruiter after attaching resume to car headrest

FINDING a job is no cake walk. You have got to compete with thousands of applicants online before even being selected for a job interview. So when it comes to job applications, a little creativity goes a long way.
And one local GrabCar driver recently went viral for his out-of-the-box approach of attracting recruiters and interviews/
In his Twitter post, Naziruddin Najohan uploaded a photo of his backseat and explained how he had attached his resume to the back of his headrest.
On Monday, he realised that one of his passengers had taken a photo of his resume. At first he thought nothing of it.
“I thought he was just an ordinary person. Later when I looked him up, much to my surprise, I discovered that he’s actually a Department Director of an e-commerce company.
“Then, I was contacted by a recruiter and I’ve passed the first stage. Let’s see what happens next.”
In the same Tweet thread, Naziruddin mentioned that a few other passengers asked if they could take a photo of my resume before checking in with their colleagues and friends for vacant positions that would be suitable for him.
“Malaysians are so nice. Why did this idea only come to me after two months of being a GrabCar driver,” he added.
The Tweet has since garnered almost 11K likes and five thousand over retweets with netizens praising Naziruddin for the unique idea.
Twitter user, Asyraff Ramlel commented “Respect your creativity and your will to get hired. Hope everything goes in your favour.”