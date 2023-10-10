M’sian highlights the disparity between bosses’ and employees’ wages

WAGE theft occurs everywhere in the world. There are even cases where workers are underpaid for overtime work or given less than the minimum wage.

Recently, a local by the name of @23Potteh took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) page to express their displeasure with wage theft and how it has allegedly widened the wage gap between employers and employees in Malaysia.

“I don’t hate them, but I can’t imagine that their luxurious lifestyles are a result of our wage theft,“ the post wrote.

“Did you know that Malaysia is the only country where employee salaries have not increased in recent years despite CEO and politician salaries rising annually?” he added.

Netizens have also commented on the post, expressing their support and concern towards the issue of wage theft. Some noted that the wage theft problem is made worse by the exorbitant inflation rate we’re currently experiencing (after all, a 1% increase is meaningless if inflation is at 2%).

Even Gardenia bread used to cost 50 sen, but now it costs RM 1.30, a netizen stated, claiming though her income has remained constant over the years. Another local allegedly mentioned how wage theft occurs in Japan as well.

