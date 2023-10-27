$!M’sian man earning RM8k a month doesn’t want wife to work but refuses to give her an allowance

AN anonymous social media post about a Malaysian woman’s marriage recently went viral, leaving many perplexed by her husband’s actions.

The post was shared in the Tanya Peguam (Ask a Lawyer) Facebook group before being reposted on X by user @AidaSue.

As of the time of writing, the X post had received over 13,000 reposts and 10,000 likes, with many people feeling sorry for the woman for having to deal with her husband’s antics.

The woman stated in her post that she has been married for seven years and has a five-year-old child with her husband. She subsequently revealed that she was an architect before marrying her engineer husband.

“My husband earns around RM8,000 per month,“ she wrote in her post. His monthly commitment includes his own expenses such as water, electricity, and Unifi bills, an RM2,500 house payment, a fully paid-off car, monthly insurance of around RM1,000, and money for his village mother.”

“My husband only pays for my food when we eat outside together.” She added.

The woman then shared her main marital grievances, including the fact that after they married, the husband forbade her from working. But ironically does not provide her with any allowance.

Additionally, “He asked me to use my own money or just cancel the insurance plan and not use a smartphone for my phone line bills, including the money to give to my mother each month.”

Moreover, her husband claimed that since the expenses were incurred while she was still working as an architect, therefore he shouldn’t have to pay for them.