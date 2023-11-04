M’sian man racks up RM27k credit card debt after covering costs in relationship, fears disclosing to partner

GENDER roles have evolved in the 21st century with new innovations being embraced. However, the boundaries between men and women’s roles have become increasingly blurred over time.

Recently, a Malaysian man shared his experience of covering the bills during his two-year relationship. Despite spending a minimum of RM200 on meals at cafes, hotpot, and BBQ restaurants, he never asked his partner to split the bill, resulting in a substantial credit card debt.

After a year, he realised that his debt had grown, and he was losing sleep due to the high-interest rate. However, he was reluctant to tell his partner about his financial situation, fearing that it might lead to a breakup.

“I’ve always wanted to tell her about it but the imagination of her disappointing expression and the possibility of her breaking up with me frighten me.”

The person in question soon acknowledged that his total credit card debt now stands at a staggering RM27,000! Yikes.

“I can’t tell anyone around me. I think I’m a failure.”

Many online users had surprisingly left helpful comments:

“Shouldn’t have spent too much in the beginning, and you should’ve been honest about your financial situation. She’ll understand you if she loves you.”

“Just my 2 cents. You both should be honest with each other and not hide things. If you want things to go forever, can you cover all the expenses? You should sit down and have a discussion if you plan to be with her forever.”

This is simply my opinion, but the truth is that if your partner truly loves and cares for you, she or he would always be understanding of your financial or emotional needs. Though, if you don’t express your feelings, you may never know...