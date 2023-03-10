M’sian man running with his cat at KL marathon wins netizens’ hearts

An adorable video of a Malaysian man and his fluffy kitty running together Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) 2023 Boost Juice 10km run has gone viral on TikTok.

The video which was posted by TikTok user, @jibek.hikers.cat, showed Jibek, the cat, with his paws comfortably across the owner, Apak’s shoulder throughout the 10km run.

At time of writing, the video has garnered 415K views and 23.5K likes.

Spectators and other runners could be seen oohing and aahing at the cute sight.

Even when it rained during the run, Jibek’s owner was more than well-prepared, with Jibek having his very own blue-colour raincoat.

However, this is not the kitty’s first run. In fact, Jibek and its owner are a well-known presence at marathons.

The comment section was filled with praises and adoration for the duo.

“It’s always Apak carrying Jibek. Once in a while, I want to see Jibek carrying Apak instead,” commented TikTok user @azuraa2625.

“Steady. Congrats Apak & Jibek!!” said TikTok user, @QistinaSyahirah.

We can’t wait to see more of Apak and Jibek at running events!