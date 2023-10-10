M’sian man surprises mum at workplace with birthday cake

BEING a mum is a full-time job. Besides having an actual job, mothers are responsible for nurturing and raising children, providing emotional support and instilling moral values, the list is endless. So once in a while, it’s nice to surprise our mothers with a sweet gesture.

Just recently, a Malaysian boy, @madikemadi shared his experience on TikTok where he surprised his mother, Atie at her workplace for her birthday.

In the 37-second video which has since gone viral, his mother who works at a fast-food chain can be seen assisting a customer at the self-order kiosk. This customer was actually one of Madi’s friends who was playing along with the surprise plan, while Madi and another friend hid in a corner with the birthday cake.

Madi walks out with the birthday cake towards his unaware mother. The mother looks at the birthday cake, playfully slaps her son and blows out the candles with a smile on her face.

The video then continues with her son feeding her a slice of the cake while his friends enjoy feasting on the cake at the restaurant.

Netizens were touched by the young man’s sweet gesture for his mother and showered him with praises in the comments. They also took the opportunity to wish Atie a happy birthday.

His mother also commented, “Thank you Adik and thank you to your friends who came to my working place to celebrate my birthday. I’m so touched. I hope Adik becomes a good son for our family.”

What a sweet mother and son relationship, we are definitely touched by it. Happy birthday Atie!