M’sian man yells at convoy due to noise pollution at odd hours

HAVE you all been in a position where you’re just waiting for the ideal opportunity to implode? Well, this Malaysian man has done something that many of us shy away from.

Not long ago, a local hero decided that he had enough of a convoy’s antics and would go out of his way to confront them.

The TikTok video showcased the man reprimanding a group of people who had gathered in Petaling Jaya to show off their sports cars.

The furious man made a number of harsh remarks before adding that he was already holding what appeared to be a police report.

“This is a residential area, what is so difficult to understand? You guys have common sense, right? ... And what time now? Be understanding la.

During the whole altercation, many of them started to get uncomfortable, while trying to get away from the awkward situation.

As of yesterday, the viral video received 24,000 likes and 300,000 views.

Nevertheless, a lot of Internet users complimented the man for his bravery on social media as it should be incredibly taxing to put up with rude drivers in the early morning hours. Others said that it was strange to be revving your engine at midnight, especially when everyone is trying to sleep.

Consequently, this serves as a reminder to all Malaysians to always exercise consideration when in public to refrain from making unnecessary disturbances.