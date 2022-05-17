M’sian netizens bemused by elephants’ highway journey

A VIDEO on TikTok showing how elephants are transported in Malaysia has piqued the interest of netizens.

TikTok user @lelakiyangsendu shared the video earlier this week, which has received over 76,000 views and 6,500 likes at the time of writing.

The 29-second video was shot on a highway and features two Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) lorries, each transporting an adult elephant.

The two elephants can be seen standing up in the vehicles, with their ears flapping in the wind.