M’sian netizens bemused by elephants’ highway journey

A VIDEO on TikTok showing how elephants are transported in Malaysia has piqued the interest of netizens.
TikTok user @lelakiyangsendu shared the video earlier this week, which has received over 76,000 views and 6,500 likes at the time of writing.
The 29-second video was shot on a highway and features two Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) lorries, each transporting an adult elephant.
The two elephants can be seen standing up in the vehicles, with their ears flapping in the wind.
TikTok viewers thought the creatures were “adorable”, and were amused to see them being carried in this manner.
One user commented: "No need to get tired from walking, they have drivers to take them around for a ride."
However, some people were concerned when they noticed the elephants were constantly swaying their heads from left to right repeatedly.
One user wrote: "I heard that if an elephant does that (head swaying), it doesn't signify they're having fun, but it's (because of) stress."
According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), this type of behaviour indicates that the elephant is experiencing psychological anguish.
It is not immediately clear where these elephants are being transported, but this method is commonly used by Perhilitan to evacuate the animals to a safer location or to move them from one conservation facility to another.