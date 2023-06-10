M’sian rents branded water dispenser sneakily under his mother’s name and doesn’t pay

LET’S be honest, most of us have sneakily gone behind our parents to do things, but how far is too far?

A woman recently shared her experience about a man who rented a branded water filter using his mother’s name in a TikTok video.

According to Sya, this “water filter” incident will be “engraved” in her memory for the rest of time as the woman’s response when Sya spoke to her was devastating.

“I don’t reside with my son. He and I haven’t spoken in a long time, and I’ve never used a water filter. Can I pay you back gradually when I have the money?”

The mother had no idea in the least that her son had used her name.

Sya claimed that while contemplating the woman’s plight, she sobbed. It was Sya’s first job, and she was new to the field, but more than anything, she found it difficult to collect debt from an elderly person.

“I felt bad for the ‘makcik’, but I also had KPI to pursue,“ she said.

Additionally, Sya added that her manager had repeatedly urged her to be more assertive when it came to informing customers of their debt.

It’s perfectly acceptable for people to apply for loans, but it is illegal to do so using another person’s details and without them knowing. Your thoughts?