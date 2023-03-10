M’sian’s overjoyed as local Jeryl Lee Pei Ling’s victory in China’s ‘The Next 2023’ competition

OFFICIALLY crowned winner of China’s singing TV competition “The Next 2023” is Malaysian singer Jeryl Lee.

In addition, Jeryl entered the final and defeated Wang OK, Zhang Yu Zi, Wu Yao Tao, and Zhuohaitun Band who were regarded as the top 5 finalists, including her.

Moving on, Jeryl Lee thanked all of her followers on Instagram on September 30, stating: “Hello everyone, my name is Lee Pei Ling from Malaysia, and I’m also The Next 2023’s overall winner. I still have the impression that I’m dreaming, and I’m so appreciative of everyone in my life,“ she said.

She further stated that seven years had passed since her debut and that she had been singing for 15 years.

“It hasn’t been easy to sing this long. I tell myself to persevere a little bit longer each time I feel like giving up. I can finally say with confidence that I succeeded this time,“ she exclaimed with pride.

Jeryl Lee also expressed her gratitude to her team and the cast of The Next 2023 for their support. She exhorts everyone to try new things bravely and boldly and to persevere.

She asserted, “If I can do it, so can you!”

Once more, congratulations to Jeryl Lee Pei Ling for upholding Malaysian pride!