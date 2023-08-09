M’sian shared salary jump from RM1.8k to RM8k after learning Japanese

“It was rather brutal as I had to be on-call 24/7 in case an emergency happens. (It was) so brutal that I simply could not stand it and left my job after a year.”

In the post which was on @malaysianpaygap’s Instagram , the 27-year-old explained that he initially worked as IT support in a local hospital for the salary of RM1,800 (RM1,600+RM200, on-call allowance).

A Malaysian man working as an IT helpdesk representative shared how he got an impressive pay raise in his industry— just by learning a new language.

LEARNING a new language certainly has its benefits but who knew that it can lead one to climb up the corporate ladder?

He then moved on to his second job where he worked as a customer support representative for a local software firm.

He was initially earning RM3,000 and after nearly three years, his final pay cheque was RM3,500. He added that he left because he felt that he was stagnating in his role.

Soon after, he discovered a “gigantic job market” that was on the lookout for multilingual customer service and help desk agents. And the role paid a lot more than the local language speaking agents.

He proceeded to teach himself Japanese and decided to advance further by registering for the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N2 exam.

Having qualified the exam, he secured himself a job in the IT helpdesk for a multinational corporation that services Japanese users. His starting salary was RM4,800 and then took a RM500 jump to RM5,300 in his final pay cheque.

“I stayed in my third job for two years and I really had no real complaints about it but I was then approached with an offer that I simply couldn’t turn down.”

He now works in the IT helpdesk but with his added Japanese language, earns a whopping RM8,000 (base salary of RM6,400 along with a RM1,600 language allowance).

At the end of his post, he advised job seekers to pick up new languages as it can potentially be a valuable asset used to advance in one’s career path.

“If I had stayed in my comfort zone using my native languages, I would have stayed stagnant.

“Learning a new language grew my career and broadened my horizons beyond my expectations,” he concluded in his post.