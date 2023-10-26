M’sian shares dating expenses, spends RM4,610 in a year on his girlfriend

WHILE some moments are priceless, dating is without a doubt an expensive act. And one man can attest to this.

A Malaysian man recently claimed on Facebook to have spent RM4,610 on his girlfriend.

He shared his dating expenses on a confessions page by writing anonymously and uploading an Excel screenshot with text, in hopes of advising those who are always wishing to end their single status.

According to the Facebook post, the pair had a preference of going out for dinner and dessert. They also set aside the fourth week of every month for leisure pursuits, such as movies.

The man added that his girlfriend paid for the entertainment and desserts, while he covered the cost of the meal.

He added that if there was a special holiday in the month, he would pay for the entertainment activities, hence the expenses would increase.

The man’s expenses totals up to RM280 but on special occasions, it goes up to RM530.

This includes weekly dates that run between RM50 and RM60, extra surprises each month that cost about RM50, and gifts that cost roughly RM200 during particular festive months.

But some internet users criticised the man for being “stingy” or “cheap.”

Furthermore, this widely shared post fuelled a conversation about gender norms and dating expectations.

It was evident from the comment how frequently men ask to split the bill with women when they go on dates.

Nevertheless, these first-hand accounts have shed light on a cultural issue that some women face. It’s always crucial to remember that not all men behave in this way.

How about you? If you were a man, would you cover all expenses or would you divide them with your significant other?