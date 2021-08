IF you’ve been on TikTok over the past few weeks you may have noticed people trying out for the #HeartAttackChallenge, in which they record themselves singing a snippet of the Demi Lovato song Heart Attack.

The challenge was part of a singing contest by YouTube singer David Michael Frank, who posts his own musical covers under his channel Future Sunsets Official.

Frank received over 4,000 entries from singers all over the world, and recently shared a video announcing the winner of the challenge, who turned out to be a Malaysian singer named Fanzi Ruji.