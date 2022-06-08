M’sian slams authorities for poor bus service

RECENTLY, a Twitter user shared her horrible experience of waiting to board a bus to the TTDI train station with her boyfriend.

According to user @seraiqal, they were waiting under the scorching heat for the bus to arrive when an old man joined them and revealed his horrific experience about using public transport in the vicinity.

She said that she and her boyfriend had been waiting for 2 hours for the bus to arrive when it was supposed to have a 10-15 minutes frequency rate as stated on the route map.

“He (the old man) told us that it’s normal to wait, and if you’re in a rush, it’s better to take a cab,” she said.

Meanwhile, she also said that they were shocked to find out that they have to wave their hands to make the bus stop for them as they normally won’t stop if the road is too busy.

Finally, the couple managed to board a bus to their destination, and she ends her video with a caption saying: “Me and my partner waited there drenched in sweat, tired and fatigued, but an old man faced that every day.”