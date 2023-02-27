M’sian slapped by random woman in LRT station

A YOUNG woman was recently assaulted by an older woman at an LRT station in Kuala Lumpur.

The young woman shared her shocking experience on Twitter, relaying the incident, saying that she had never expected this to happen to her.

The victim, known as Loy, said that a random woman slapped her out of the blue while queuing to exit the train at the Hang Tuah LRT station in Kuala Lumpur.

“An aunty (not sure about her race) had slapped my face all of a sudden while I was in line to exit the LRT at Hang Tuah Station.

“My friend and I screamed as loud as we could to get help from the auxiliary police at the station after the incident,” Loy said.

She also said that the auxiliary police noticed the older woman was not of sound mind.

Later on, as she, her friend were heading to the first platform in the same station, they spotted the perpetrator and straight away went to inform the auxiliary police of her presence.

“My friend actually went up to the older woman and told her that she slapped me, accompanied by the police at the time. However, she yelled at my friend and tried to flee the scene by getting on the next LRT.

“Once she knew she could not escape, she slapped my friend’s cheek so hard that his glasses went flying to the ground and cracked on the ground. She was then arrested and the investigation was concluded swiftly,” she added.

After the incident, Loy and her friend managed to lodge a police report. She also thanked the auxiliary police for helping her slapper quickly and efficiently alongside the Malaysian Royal Police (PDRM) in her post.

In the comment thread, Loy said that the auxiliary police who assisted her in catching her slapper had notified her of the woman’s arrest on the same day of the incident.

Loy also posted another update that the auxiliary police at the Hang Tuah LRT station stepped up their safety procedures to ensure everyone’s safety,

“When I visited the Hang Tuah station today, there were numerous police officers present to ensure that everyone was okay.

“They did excellently! We are so happy that they actually took action. We also expressed our gratitude to the officer who had assisted us yesterday,” she said.

She mentioned in another comment that she was still shaken up by the incident and feels that this could be a sign of trauma as she also feels her ‘heart drop’ when she sees someone akin to her attacker’s appearance.