M’sian spends RM 70k to renovate GF’s new house, gets cheated on after its completion

LOVE can be a weird thing, especially when it leads you on the worst journey of your life. So, what happens when your soul mate betrays you after draining you of all your value?

In this instance, a Malaysian man spent far too much money in order to discover his naivety and learn a lesson.

In a Facebook post posted by Xuan Play, the man described how he spent a total of RM70,000 renovating his ex-girlfriend’s freshly purchased condo property.

Though he did it out of love, he obviously had no idea that the relationship would end.

Sadly, that’s exactly what happened. Shortly after the restoration was finished, she cheated on him and started dating one of her co-workers!

According to the post, the victim’s friend was unhappy with the situation and demanded the man to recover his renovation funds from the woman.

Hesitatingly, the victim knew he wouldn’t stand a chance too.

Nevertheless, the man did try to get his money back, telling his ex that even a partial refund would be appreciated.

Unfortunately, she blocked him right away.

However, the icing on the cake came when her new partner DM’d her ex on Instagram and said, “How stupid can you be?”

This whole situation was unfortunate, and I feel for the victim for being so vulnerable to the wrong person. What would you do, would you go this far for love?