M’sian student dies after collapsing during PE class in Sitiawan

A 15-year-old student in a school in Sitiawan died after collapsing during physical education class the day before.

According to China Press, the incident happened on June 16 on the grounds of a school in Sitiawan.

It is understood that the student in question suddenly fainted during the physical education class and died after being sent to the hospital.

An anonymous tip received by China Press revealed that despite the student fainting during class, no action was taken to call an ambulance. Instead the deceased was given a drink of water and a bun.

The tip also allegedly added that the school explained that due to their poor network, it was impossible to find the parent’s contact details.

As for the school, it was reported that a briefing was held regarding the incident and the attendees included relevant teachers, representatives of the Ministry of Education, and representatives of the relatives of the deceased.