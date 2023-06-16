M’sian student dons placard to raise awareness on internship exploitation

IF you are a university student, then you would probably have an internship to complete in order to graduate. Indeed, an internship experience is priceless as it allows students to have hands-on training but unfortunately stories of unpaid and underpaid interns still exist today.

One student has now taken a stand to protest against the exploitation of interns with the promise to march around her campus with a large sign that reads, “Interns are not free labour.”

This modern-day icon, Rashifa, better known by the alias @youngaljunied, rose to prominence after she expressed her annoyance with unpaid and underpaid internships on Twitter.

She is rumoured to parade the placard around campus in the lead-up to her internship next semester, as reported by news portals.

Despite the recent implementation of a RM1,500 minimum wage in Malaysia, many interns are unfortunately still left in the dark as a result of policy omissions.

According to Rashifa, this renders them vulnerable to exploitation by unscrupulous companies.

“Tell me, in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, how am I expected to cover rent, food and transport when I’m not paid with a minimum wage, at least?” questioned Rashifa.

According to her, interns should be treated with respect, paid fairly, and recognised as employees.

Her Twitter post has since garnered 2.9 million views and moved netizens to support Rashifa’s cause by sharing their own terrifying internship stories.

On May 30, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that he is still awaiting the report on the claims that some interns are not paid an allowance and added that he would examine any proposal to formulate a special law to protect the welfare of interns.

The Human Resource Ministry is currently investigating claims of interns receiving unfair pay.