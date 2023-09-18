M’sian teacher uses sign language to help students understand Jalur Gemilang lyrics

A TEACHER at a special education public school in Kuantan garnered praises from netizens for using sign language to ensure his students understood the Jalur Gemilang song.

In the one and a half minute TikTok video posted by @namakulin22, the teacher was dressed up in traditional attire, performing on the school stage along with other teachers.

As the Jalur Gemilang song was playing, the enthusiastic teacher can be seen using sign language to aid his hearing-impaired students in understanding the lyrics.

Netizens showered the teacher with praises. Many commented that they were moved by the teacher’s efforts.

“What an amazing teacher. It’s good to inculcate patriotism in our school children whether they’re special needs or average kids.”

Some netizens also suggested that sign language ought to be implemented in schools.