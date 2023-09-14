M’sian urges people to stop criticising mixed rice vendors for price increase

IS anyone to blame for the increase in the cost of our favorite national meals, particularly at a time when everything is getting more expensive, especially kitchen staples like rice and cooking oil?

Recently, a Malaysian man claimed in a Facebook group that ‘Chap Fan’ vendors no longer see other alternatives than to raise the price of their dishes.

Moreover, he argued that customers shouldn’t cause a stir over the elevated cost of mixed rice.

The vendor, according to the local, makes an average of RM2,000 per month after obligatory deductions from monthly sales; they do not, as some have assumed, lead luxurious lives.

“I don’t see you complaining when you’re paying RM40 for a breakfast plate at the cafés, “ he added.

Additionally, an average price for a pack of mixed rice is RM6 and if the vendor sells 60 packets every day, he is supposed to earn RM10,800 per month.

Although it is unquestionably a huge amount of money, the man asserted that after capital and other deductions the vendor won’t have much left with.

He also brought up the expensive rental charge and advised people to stop blaming the sellers when they are forced to raise prices.

“When the bank increases the interest rates of your loan, I don’t see you making a noise!”

The Facebook user claimed that it is the least we can do in these trying times to help these vendors so they can continue operating their businesses. In the end, no vendor is compelled to raise the price threshold without justification.

Do let us know if you know where to find mixed rice that is both inexpensive and delicious in the comments.