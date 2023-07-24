M’sian woman finds maggots crawling all over burger patty

THERE is nothing more satisfying during a long drive than pulling up to a rest stop and getting a quick bite to eat before heading back out on the road.

Unfortunately for this one woman who had to learn the hard way to exercise caution when buying food from eateries after she discovered an undesirable topping in her burger.

The woman, Jemah Senah (@jemahbukanaku) posted on TikTok two days ago, her beef burger with maggots crawling all over the beef patty after purchasing it from a rest stop (R&R).

The location of the rest stop was undisclosed in the video.

In the video, she exclaimed her thanks to God for not having eaten the burger after lifting up the bun to have a closer look at its contents.