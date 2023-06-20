M’sian woman sets up ‘Kedai Seringgit’ for autistic sister to help her to be independent

HAVING a sister is probably the biggest love-hate relationship one can ever experience. And at the end of the day, a sister’s love is priceless, just like Saiyidatul Syahirah Jasney who opened a ‘Kedai Seringgit’ for her autistic sister to help her learn to be independent.

According to Harian Metro, the 32-year-old explained that the idea first came to mind when she noticed that her younger sister, Saiyidah Fatimah Nabihah who is autistic was preoccupied with gadgets during the Movement Control Order (MCO) in 2020.

Not wanting her sister to be distracted, she decided to create a business for Saiyidah to sell snacks, pizza, burgers and ice-cream. This business also was in hopes that she would learn to be more independent.

“My sister was previously in a tahfiz school and stayed in the hostel before the implementation of home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) during the pandemic.

“During this time, I noticed that she developed an interest for doodling and to support her budding interest, I purchased her a Chromebook. But that was just a side activity and so I opened the ‘Kedai Seringgit’ to help her work without the added stress,” said Saiyidatul.

But why the name Kedai Seringgit?

Saiyidatul explained that because of her sister’s autism, she is easily confused and forgetful. Therefore, with such a straightforward name and everything at the store is sold at RM1, this makes it easier for her sister to remember.

The ‘Kedai Seringgit’ is located in the backyard of their home at Kampung Bebuloh Laut, Labuan.

Since posting her sister’s ‘Kedai Seringgit’ on the Autism Malaysia Facebook group, Saiyidatul was surprised to see that she has been receiving an overwhelming amount of support and positive feedback.

“With the help of Kedai Seringgit, I hope Saiyidah will benefit from her experience and allow her to be self-reliant even when I’m not around anymore.”