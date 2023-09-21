M’sian working abroad returns to discover wife sends nudes to her boss

TWITTER (X) user @meinmokhtar recently tweeted about how a husband had unexpectedly discovered his wife’s extramarital relationship with her boss.

The man reportedly works offshore and only travels back home every four to five months.

“I came across my wife giving her employer nude videos. I discovered that they had sex after reading their messages.” he said.

The man then added that he provided his wife RM 8,000 per month and that it pained his heart to think that she was having an extramarital affair while he was away working hard to provide for their family.

A few days later, the man continued his account online and revealed that he had initially filed for divorce before learning yet another unfavourable development.

Unknowingly, when he spoke to her boss, he told him that his wife was already expecting their child.

Moreover, he went on to say that he had all the proof of their affair and was prepared to move on and start anew.

The response under the post wrote, “RM 8 thousand a month also didn’t stop his wife from cheating.” While several of the men jokingly remarked that they would be willing to wed him for that amount each month.

He was additionally commended by other users for learning the details sooner rather than later, stating, “Good job bro. If you want to cry, cry. Ensure your happiness. Better is due for you.”

Let us know what you think of this tragic story and kudos to him for choosing the high road and proceeding with the divorce amicably.