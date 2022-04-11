M’sian youths can start claiming your e-Pemula RM150 credit today!

MALAYSIAN youths can begin registering and claiming their one-off credit of RM150 under the e-Pemula programme from 8 am today until 1 June, with the last date to spend the e-cash set for June 10.

Applicants can apply for the one-off credit from the 4 designated e-wallets app.

Previously, the Finance Ministry announced that the e-Pemula programme is open to all active full-time students at various levels of education in institutions of higher learning in Malaysia.

As for those aged between 18 to 20 year-old but are not necessarily students, the National Registration Department will confirm their applications.

According to the Finance Ministry’s previous announcement, the 4 identified e-wallets in the country to participate in its e-Pemula cashless transaction scheme are BigPay, GrabPay, ShopeePay, and TnG eWallet.