M’sian YouTuber surprises elderly food delivery rider with new car

A heartwarming story of kindness from Malaysia has gone viral, highlighting the plight of elderly workers who continue to work despite their poor health. A Malaysian YouTuber named Bellestrelle recently shared a video on Instagram in which she surprised an elderly food delivery driver with a brand new car. The 68-year-old Grab rider had been working despite health issues, and Belle wanted to help improve his life.

Belle soon after mentioned on her IG post “The uncle has issues with his back. The doctor suggested that he should not ride his motorcycle anymore,”

When the uncle expressed his gratitude and joy for the vehicle, Belle was moved and on the verge of tears.

Belle also noted that the uncle’s dedication to working hard despite his physical condition reminded her of her grandfathers. She encouraged young people to follow the uncle’s example and not make excuses for not working.

The video has been met with an outpouring of gratitude and appreciation from viewers.

Many social media users thanked Belle for her kindness and expressed hope that the elderly delivery rider would now have an easier time at work.

This heartwarming story serves as a reminder of the importance of kindness and compassion, especially towards those who may be struggling.