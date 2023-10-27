M’sians nickname KL Eco City as Malaysia’s Bermuda Triangle

PETALING JAYA: On Oct 24, an Instagram user that goes by the username, @aurizn posted a video of the user driving around KL Eco City, with a caption, “POV: You are entering Malaysia’ Bermuda Triangle.”

The video alongside with the description,”Waze: turn left, turn left, keep right onto the slip road, turn right, slight left,” has garnered 23,787 likes since three days ago.

Several users at Instagram commented that the directions given by the navigation applications like Google Maps and Waze were ‘confusing’.

An Instagram user @thisismayyee said, “And at the end it leads to some place else in another direction from where I wanted to go.”

Some comments even said frequently there will be no GPS signal around the area, causing them to get lost much more easier.

Many Malaysians have then decided to nicknamed KL Eco City as the ‘Bermuda Triangle’ of Malaysia.