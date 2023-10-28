M’sians outraged after MP extends ‘lewd invitation’ to Teresa Kok

AN issue was revisited in Parliament yesterday (Oct 26) after some visitors from Kedah claimed that they were not permitted to wear shorts at the Langkawi beach.

Teresa Kok, a Seputeh MP, interrupted PN’s Suhaimi Abdullah, the Langkawi MP, to ask whether shorts can be worn in his constituency.

To this, Suhaimi responded that he invited Kok to visit Langkawi.

“I want to specially invite YB Seputeh to come. It’s fine even if you’re not wearing anything when you come.”

“Why are you asking about wearing shorts then?

“I also forgot to mention that I want to imagine what Seputeh wears to Langkawi,“ he said.

Unamused, Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, Alice Lau requested Suhaimi to sit down. Kampar MP Chong Zhemin reminded Suhaimi that it is illegal to be nude in public and urged him to retract his statement.

Additionally, The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hannah Yeoh, added to his embarrassment by expressing how disappointed she was to see such an insult in the Parliament.

Moreover, she wrote, “I cannot fathom his mindset,“ on the social media platform X.

His remark has gone viral on social media, and has undoubtedly stirred controversy both online and in the parliament.

“This is simply disgusting. What the YB Langkawi mentioned is a form of sexual harrassment, degrades the dignity of Dewan Rakyat and lowers the status of women. YB should apologise to YB Teresa Kok. This is embarrassing,” commented user @amiraaisya on social media platform X.

User @stuffypenggu added, “I’d rather have ministers who share nasi goreng recipes than ministers who just speak without thinking about other women. This is sexual harassment, atok.”