M’sians slam minister for her business trip to UK

RECENTLY, the Ministry of Higher Education had on Twitter shared that Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad is currently in the UK for a visit to some of the renowned universities there, such as Imperial College and Oxford University.

The Ministry shared pictures of Noraini interacting with Malaysian students from the ‘Badan Perhubungan Negara UK & Eire’ (BPNUK) organisation in the tweet.

However, the social media posting did not go well with netizens and many accused her of practising double standards when it comes to Malaysian students based in the UK in comparison with local students.

One netizen commented, “There are a lot of Malaysian students in Indonesia, India, Pakistan, China and other countries which aren’t as upscale as the UK.”

Several netizens pointed out that the minister could have just hosted a session over an online video call instead of having to be present physically.