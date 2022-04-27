M’sians slam those who shame pregnant women who don’t fast during Ramadan

FASTING during the Holy Month of Ramadan allows Muslims worldwide to reflect on themselves and learn how to cope with hardship.

However, certain people could not fast because it could harm their health and safety.

@jules12anne, a Twitter user, recently took to the platform to protest those who ridicule pregnant women for not fasting.

“On Facebook, a friend of mine labelled pregnant women who don’t fast as ‘weak’. Ironically, she’s never been pregnant before.” she wrote in the tweet.

This comes following recent backlash against non-Muslims and Muslim women who do not fast.

Some restaurants even prohibited dine-ins during fasting hours, sparking outrage among non-Muslims and Muslim women who were unable to fast, particularly those who were pregnant.

While fasting is essential for Muslims throughout Ramadan, several categories are excluded, such as the elderly, the sick, women on menstruation or pregnant, and breastfeeding moms.

Jules’ tweet became viral, with many internet users sharing their thoughts on it. Some even go so far as to say that fasting throughout their pregnancy caused them to have dire circumstances.