Mak Cik pawns gold bracelet to buy laptop for daughter

ALTHOUGH times have been tough, particularly with our rising inflation rates and with that comes the high cost of living, but a mother’s love is eternal, as a local woman continues to function and take care of her child as best she can despite having little to no aid.

Recently, a Mak Cik contacted Asiah, who owns an IT store in Kedah, and asked to pawn her gold bracelets for a laptop.

Asiah said that the woman wanted to buy a laptop for her daughter, who needed it for her studies.

As for the elderly mother, she recalled that pawning the jewellery was extremely difficult as it was a wedding gift.

It is obvious that no object could be worth more than a mother’s love, as the Mak Cik had to stoop to pawning her precious jewellery.

“My husband gave this bracelet to me. But my daughter is more important, we’ll try to find something else,” the elderly lady cried as she spoke about the jewellery that she was emotionally attached to.

Asiah, however, had another idea in mind, and it didn’t involve the elderly woman pawning her gold bracelet.

Furthermore, she encouraged the lady to participate in her “kutu funds,“ a popular financial financing method among friends and families for saving and quick cash.

The woman then proceeded to do so when Asiah explained how it would fit into her budget and then showed her a laptop that would work well for school.

The World of Buzz reported that the mak cik is no longer part of her “kutu funds”, all thanks to a good samaritan.

Please share your thoughts on this inspiring story and whether it helped you regain faith in people, as it most certainly did for me.