Malay and Chinese female duo perfectly execute lion dance routine

MALAYSIANS were moved by a recent video that surfaced online of a hijab-clad Malay girl performing a lion dance routine with her female Chinese partner.

In a TikTok video posted by @ahpeng2830, the video shows two girls who performed a lion dance routine during a competition.

In the video, their flawless choreography and perfect timing were quite evident through the chemistry between the two girls that carried them throughout the challenging routine.

Almost to the end of their dance, they revealed themselves for a bit and received loud cheers from the audience and then more loud cheering erupted as they finally unveiled themselves to be a Malay girl in a hijab and a Chinese girl.

“This is 1Malaysia,“ captioned the video which has currently gained 2.3 million viewers.

Netizens were needless to say, in awe and touched by the display of racial harmony seen in the well-executed lion dance, flooding the comments section with positive encouragement.

“I feel so moved by the girl wearing the hijab doing the lion dance,” a netizen commented.

“I’m crying watching this. I’m so proud of them,” another netizen said.

“This is how 1Malaysia truly is, living amongst different races and religions,” a netizen quipped.