Malay cotton candy vendor gains the sweetest lesson in Chinese school

SOMETIMES the sweetest of lessons can be discovered in the most unexpected of places. Recently, fellow TikTok user and cotton candy vendor, Abang Gula Kapas expressed his admiration towards a school in Kangar, Perlis for showing him the value of charity and giving back to the community.

In his TikTok video that has since gone viral, Abang Gula Kapas first wrote about how he participated in an event Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Khoon Aik where the vendors are invited to not only sell their goods, but to donate as well.

According to Abang Gula Kapas, the event organiser explained that there would be no rental fee for his cotton candy stall.

However, in return, he would need to make contributions to the school. The contributions will then be channelled towards the development of the school and its students.

“The poor and rich are treated equally,” admired Abang Gula Kapas.

He also noted that despite being a Malay vendor, many families purchased his cotton candy.

“Alhamdulillah, the school has encouraged me to donate RM348.90 on this honourable day. Thank you SKJC Khoon Aik for teaching me the most beautiful valuable lesson for me to use as a life guidance.

“SJKC Khoon Aik, a school with a big heart,“ he added.

Netizens were moved by the school’s commitment towards taking care of its students and Abang Gula Kapas’ contribution towards the school.

TikTok user Daddy Arryan&Arjuna commented that he was a former student at SJKC Aik Thee and we were the only Malay students in class. The school was willing to order KFC for the whole school just for us.”