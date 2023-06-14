Malaysia ranked second worst for transgender community out of 203 countries

THE Lesbian, Gay, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) community in Malaysia has always had a difficult time being accepted as part of Malaysian society bureaucratically and socially due to religious and cultural sensitivities to the point where they have to keep their identity a secret to avoid persecution.

A recent study by travel website Asher & Lyric in determining the best and worst countries for transgender people in 2023, placed Malaysia as the second worst out of 203 countries.

According to the study, 203 Best (& Worst) Countries for Trans Rights in 2023, revealed the data for the transgender community’s rights was based on over “100 hours” of research reviewing all 203 countries’ “individual laws and gathered data from a variety of trusted international sources to create the definitive ‘Global Trans Rights Index’”.