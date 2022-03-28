Malaysian actor criticised for making rape joke on Instagram

RECENTLY, Malaysian actor Erry Putra sparked outrage on the internet after he posted a behind-the-scenes picture of himself to Instagram, showing him on the set of an undisclosed film or TV project with his female co-star, accompanied by a lewd caption.

Ezzy wrote: “Rogolll time (sic)”. Twitter user @deathcashdolll uploaded a screenshot of the picture onto Twitter, and criticised Erry’s action of trivialising rape.

The tweet has gotten over 10,900 likes and 6,842 retweets at the time of writing, with many netizens expressing their anger over the disgusting ‘joke’.

Social media users compared the 44-year-old actor’s ’promotional strategy’ to that of actor Zul Ariffin for the drama Perempuan Itu. In Zul’s case, he received massive backlash from netizens after he posted clips of his steamy scenes with actress Siti Harriesa on his Instagram account.

Netizens were very disappointed with the actor’s inappropriate behaviour. Erry has since made his Instagram private, but has yet to make a formal statement about the controversy.

Rape is not a joke, it is not funny, and it should not be made light of in any way.

Share your thoughts!