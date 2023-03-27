Malaysian caught refueling Singapore registered car using RN95 petrol

SINGAPORE-REGISTERED vehicles are prohibited from using the RON95 fuel to fill up their vehicles however, that has not stopped them in the past from doing so.

Recently, a Malaysian man driving a Singapore-registered car was caught filling up his car tank with RON95 petrol at a petrol station in Johor Bahru.

In a video posted by SG Road Vigilante, the man was done with filling up the car with RON95 fuel when a woman confronted him, calling him out for his deed.

He casually replied: “Cannot, uh?” to the woman calling him out, as he was putting back the yellow fuel pump.

The woman reiterated “cannot” several times and he asked, “Even though I’m Malaysian also cannot?”

“No, It doesn’t matter (if) you’re Malaysian or what but you are using (a) Singapore car.

“If you said you are Malaysian, you should know you cannot fill up the petrol using (a) Singapore car,” the woman stated.

The man then justified using RON95 fuel for his Singapore-registered car by saying he has done so before in other states.

“I filled up in Melaka, KL... they allow me,” he responded to the woman calling him out.

The woman reiterated, “no, cannot” several times, reminding the man that he cannot use the aforementioned petrol type to refuel his Singapore-registered car while the man walked away.

Although it is unknown what happened next, netizens called out the man for violating the country’s laws especially when it comes to refueling vehicles using subsidised petrol.

“Since this video has served as evidence, I wish him all the best and good luck. An individual who is caught can be fined a maximum of RM1 million (S$312,000), three years in jail, or both.” a netizen pointed out.

“Difference in price is only S$21.50 between RON 95 and 97 for his 55 litre car (even if he pumps a full tank). Why take the risk and be at the wrong side of the law?” a netizen asked.