Malaysian couple turns Myvi ‘king of the road’ into nasi lemak spot in Cyberjaya

THE Perodua Myvi has always been an iconic car in Malaysia. Constantly associated with bizarre road accidents, it’s even aptly nicknamed ‘King of the road’. And most recently, the Myvi car has made headlines again— this time as an inventive place to sell nasi lemak!

Mohammad Irwan Zahari and his wife, owners of the striking red Myvi turned nasi lemak spot shared with mStar that they had just begun selling nasi lemak out of their car for just over a week.

The 37-year-old explained that they have been selling nasi lemak in Cyberjaya since the start of the year and before this, they had a little stall. However, they could no longer continue selling as they did not possess a business licence and also, were informed that they were not permitted to sell in the area.

Irwan added that he tried to secure a business licence but there was still the issue of finding a place that would allow them to operate their nasi lemak stall.

“We didn’t operate for more than a week,” recalled Irwan, stating that they couldn’t afford a food truck due to the high cost.

That’s when he turned to his trusty Myvi for assistance.

With just a few tweaks by adding shelves for the dishes to be placed on, the Myvi was ready for business.

Now, ‘Nasi Lemak Myvi merah’ begins as early as 7 am and besides their piping hot nasi lemak, customers can also opt from an appetising selection of kuih and noodles.

But the father of one admitted that he has faced a couple of challenges along the way with operating from his car.

“When we operated our roadside stall, my wife and I were able to serve all the customers at the same time. Now, there’s a limit in terms of movement when using a car. For instance, my wife is in charge of scooping the rice at the back door, while I’ll be handling the side dishes at the car boot. The window at the right back door is open for customers to pick up kuih.”

Irwan shared that he’s planning to open his own shop selling nasi lemak in Cyberjaya or Puchong in the future.

“We’re planning to rent a private property for us to sell our ‘nasi lemak’. We’ve had enough of getting slapped with summons thrice. Praise be to God, this Myvi car has done a lot for us to make a living. We’ll try our best to obtain our business licence.”