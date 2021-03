Popular singer Elizabeth Tan broke the hearts of many fans when news of her wedding spread online. The Knock Knock singer’s wedding photos and videos went viral online on Sunday, 21 March 2021 to the surprise of fans.

The 28-year-old singer did not deny or confirm the news but left a vague statement on her Instagram page saying that if she does get married, she will choose someone who is supportive of her career and fans. Netizens took matters in their own hands and their sleuthing revealed that Tan has married a 30-year-old businessman named Siew Jim.

Tan finally put rumours to rest in an interview with Harian Metro and confirmed that she has indeed tied the knot. “The video and the photos of me getting married are real. The ceremony yesterday (March 20) was very intimate and was held according to (CMCO) SOP. There were only about 10 close family members and friends present,“ she said. “I’m sorry the news of my marriage went viral before I was able to share it myself. I planned to share the news when I’m ready. I didn’t want to make a big deal out of my wedding.” Netizens online congratulated the songstress and some joked that they know people who will be heartbroken by this news.

not my brother being depressed bc Elizabeth Tan got married — yæn (@ynadarling_) March 21, 2021

My mom is so cute. I made a tiktok video of me crying/sad bcs Elizabeth Tan got married. She texted me this morning and ask why am I so sad HAHAHA 🤣 — 👀 (@EzraLabo) March 22, 2021

“Siri, play “Semua Sudah” by Elizabeth Tan”



I’ll find a place to cry :’) https://t.co/5MMrf3XRAv — King of Kepong (@_vignesh20) March 21, 2021